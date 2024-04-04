From Midweek Showers to Solar Spectacle

TODAY

Clouds will stick around all day long, with a high of 41°F. Expect a northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph. While the day starts dry, there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, especially northwest of the city.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will dip to a low of 37°F under partly cloudy skies, with winds easing slightly to around 8 to 12 mph from the north-northwest.

TOMORROW

Look for mostly cloudy skies with a mild high near 50°F. Northerly winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, making it feel slightly cooler.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Conditions remain calm and cool, with a low around 32°F. Winds remain light and variable, this could spell trouble for our plant friends outside if not protected.

SATURDAY

The weekend kicks off with mostly sunny weather and a high around 55°F. A perfect day to be outside, with light winds around 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies continue with a low near 35°F. We won’t be as cold as Friday night gets but it still looks like a little frost could sneak into a few Indiana locations.

SUNDAY

Expect a day of contrasts with early sunlight yielding to afternoon clouds. Highs hover around 57°F, as a southeasterly breeze introduces a chance for late-day showers.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Variable clouds persist, carrying the potential for scattered showers or a stray thunderclap. Lows will dip to the mid-40s, with winds shifting subtly southwest.

8 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead looks variable, with a mix of sun and clouds. As we approach Monday, all eyes will be on the skies for the solar eclipse. Forecasts indicate partly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in the mid-60s, providing decent viewing opportunities. With the rest of the week seeing a gradual warming trend, potentially reaching the 70s by the end of the week.