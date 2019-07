INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Raise a glass to save some paws!

That’s what the Humane Society of Indianapolis is looking to do in the next couple of weeks.

Susan Hobbs along with Cellia Campbell and Erica Hendricks with Indy Professionals Advocating Animal Welfare stopped by Midday Thursday.

They discussed the upcoming fundraiser, Indy Professionals Advocating Animal Welfare and why adopting pets is so important.

For more on this story,click on the video.