Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

by: Brittany Lewis

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fundraiser Thursday will benefit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, an organization that adopts children with cancer into their organization and gives them a special cookie. 

The family of Sloane Davisson, a young girl diagnosed with eye cancer is holding the fundraiser Thursday. 

It will be trivia event at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville at 6:30 p.m. 

Tickets to participate in trivia are $10. 

There will also be a raffle. 

For more information, click here.

For more on Sloane’s journey, click here.

