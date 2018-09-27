Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fundraiser Thursday will benefit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, an organization that adopts children with cancer into their organization and gives them a special cookie.

The family of Sloane Davisson, a young girl diagnosed with eye cancer is holding the fundraiser Thursday.

It will be trivia event at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to participate in trivia are $10.

There will also be a raffle.

