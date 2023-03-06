Funeral arrangements for Indiana State Police Trooper announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arrangements for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey were finalized and announced Monday.

Bailey was killed after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle March 3, during a pursuit on I-69 in Dekalb County.

Indiana State Police say Bailey was working traffic backup from a weather-related crash on I-69, near the 326 mile-marker, south of Auburn in DeKalb County.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation Friday March 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. County Line Church of God 7716 N. County Line Road E. Auburn, IN 46706

Funeral Saturday March 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Garrett High School 801 E. Houston Street, Garrett, IN 46738

Burial Saturday March 11, 2023, immediately following procession Calvary Cemetery 600 S. Hamsher Street, Garrett, IN 46738



The route of the procession is still being determined and those details will be released as soon as they are finalized.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James R. Bailey. Donations can be made at this weblink under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section: https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes

Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes