Funeral arrangements for Indiana State Police Trooper announced

Master Trooper James Bailey (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arrangements for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey were finalized and announced Monday.

Bailey was killed after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle March 3, during a pursuit on I-69 in Dekalb County.

Indiana State Police say Bailey was working traffic backup from a weather-related crash on I-69, near the 326 mile-marker, south of Auburn in DeKalb County.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation 
    • Friday March 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • County Line Church of God
      • 7716 N. County Line Road E. Auburn, IN 46706
  • Funeral
    • Saturday March 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m.
    • Garrett High School
      • 801 E. Houston Street, Garrett, IN 46738
  • Burial
    • Saturday March 11, 2023, immediately following procession
    • Calvary Cemetery
      • 600 S. Hamsher Street, Garrett, IN 46738

The route of the procession is still being determined and those details will be released as soon as they are finalized.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James R. Bailey. Donations can be made at this weblink under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section: https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes

Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

