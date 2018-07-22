Funeral held for slain 13-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Harry Taliefer, who was shot and killed July 12, laid him to rest on Saturday.

The ceremony included a recording of Taliefer’s own singing.

His obituary said he loved to perform, but didn’t like to be on camera.

It also said the teen liked to play football and hoped to grow up and become a police officer.

Police arrested a woman in connection to Taliefer’s death, but this week the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office decided to not file official charges.