Funeral set for Coleman family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, Tia Coleman will lay to rest her husband and three children who were killed in a tragic duck boat accident.

Friday’s visitation for Tia Coleman’s husband and children, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Services for the other members of the Coleman family are set for Saturday, visitation to begin at 8 a.m. with memorial services starting at noon.

The funerals will be held at the historic Grace Apostolic Church.

The church can seat more than 2000 people.

On Wednesday, crews will walk through the church for logistics to ensure placement of media in attendance.

While details are being ironed out, others are working behind the scenes to ensure the family has everything they may need.

Some members of the Coleman family that live out of town expressed concerns bout purchasing plane tickets.

Others heard the news and pitched in to to pay for flights.

Those kind gestures will enable other family members the opportunity to say goodbye to the Colemans.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tia Coleman. You can also support the Coleman in-laws here.