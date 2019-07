CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Each week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie traveled up to Carmel to learn about Man vs Meeple.

Man vs Meeple is a board game YouTube channel, where they do product reviews and kickstarter previews for companies.

Click here for more on Man vs Meeple.

Watch the videos above for more!