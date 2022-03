News

GasBuddy: Average price of gasoline in Indiana now over $4 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, GasBuddy reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline has topped $4 in Indiana.

As of Monday afternoon, Indiana’s average is $4.03.

GasBuddy reports that prices are up 49 cents since last week, 67 cents since last month and 131 cents since last year.