Gayle King talks date’s surprise $4,000 request

(WISH) — Imagine going on a date with someone you like, and then things get a bit strange. After a few months of dating, they ask you to loan them money. Well, that’s what happened to Gayle King, a “CBS This Morning” star.

King told a story on “The Pivot” podcast that’s got everyone talking. Gayle told the hosts, she had been out with a guy for two months, and then he asked her for a big favor – $4,000! She told the hosts, initially she was really surprised because he made a lot of money. She felt a bit sad about it. When she asked why he needed the money, he said it was for helping with child support and paying for some furniture.

She decided to give him the money and he paid it back within a week.

This got people on the internet chatting about whether it’s okay to ask for money when you’re dating. Now, people online are saying lots of things. Some are surprised like Gayle was, and others are sharing their own stories.

It’s making everyone think about when it’s okay to talk about money in a relationship. So, what do you think? Is it okay to ask for money on a date? Tell us what you think!