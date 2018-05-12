Gearing up for this year’s Mother’s Day Tea Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids will be celebrating their mothers all day Sunday, and it’ll be no different at the Riley Hospital for Children.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana will be hosting their annual Mother’s Day Tea Party.

The event is designed to give moms a break from their child’s hospital room.

This will be the seventh year that the event has taken place.

The founder of the event, Katie Duckett, and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana Michelle Study-Campbell dropped by our studios Saturday to share more information.

Check out the interview above for more information.