Gen Con set to get underway Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Gen Con is back and that means thousands will descend on Indianapolis to game and cosplay.

Last year, the 50th anniversary, the organization says turnstile attendance was nearly 208,000, which is an increase of just about four percent over 2016. In 2017, Gen Con sold out of all attendee badges before the event began. This year organizers say they are doing well with four-day passes sold out already.

Gen Con is the original, longest-running gaming convention in the world. With 500 exhibiting game companies, authors and artists, vibrant costumes, thousands of events, family entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden and the debut of hundreds of exciting new games, it’s going to be fun for sure. Georgia street will be packed with fun and food. Lucas Oil Stadium will see action and the Convention Center will be busy from start to finish.

For those heading to Gen Con for the first time, there are some things to keep in mind. Bring a backpack, wear your tennis shoes and shorts and bring a phone charger. You’ll be walking around potentially for hours, so you want to be prepared before taking the surging Uber home.

Also, make sure you have a plan. This year, Gen Con’s program is half as large, as leaders say they are trying to be more environmentally friendly, but just as full as years past with things to do. If you want to go online to reserve spots for things, try do it soon. All of the more than 19,000 events are listed on the Gen Con event finder website. Also, make sure to have a good half day to explore.

While the four-day passes are sold-out, single day badges are still available. Limited single-day passes remain for Thursday ($60), Friday ($60), Saturday ($70) and Sunday ($15). You can buy them online but those can sell out quickly. Children 10 and under can go for free with a wristband.

The exhibit hall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Thursday and Sunday are by far the lightest days, and Friday and Saturday are when most of the action happens.

To check out what’s happening at this year’s Gen Con, click here.

For tickets to Gen Con, click here.