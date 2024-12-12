20°
German students showcase toy making skills in Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt

by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Students from Germany are showing off their toy making skills in Carmel.

Students from Carmel’s Sister City ,Seiffen, will showcase several woodworking techniques. 

You can check them out from now through Sunday. It will be located in the Werkstatt area of Christkindlmarkt.

“It’s just a dream having the students here from Seiffen, it’s something we’ve been working on for many years go develop that relationship with our sister city in Seiffen Germany,” said Maria Rosenfeld, CEO of Carmel Christkindlmarkt 

The partnership has now bloomed and gives a glimpse into the wooden toy making industry. 

The two students, Luise Renner and Emily Gödicke, are thrilled to be in Central Indiana. 

“It’s so amazing all of the people are so nice here and I’m so happy that I can show all of this,” Gödicke said.

She continued by saying why she decided to go into the toy making business. 

“I just wanted to do something craft, I don’t like sitting on a computer, I wanted to do something with my hands.” Gödicke said.

You can find the full list of when they’ll be at the Christkindlmarkt here

