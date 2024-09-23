Get a ‘Taste of Best Resturants’ at the Stutz Monday night

How to sample the best food Indy has to offer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local foodies can get a ‘Taste of Best Restaurants’ during a special event Monday night at the Stutz Building.

Indianapolis Monthly is once again celebrating its list of the best restaurants in the city. The publication’s September issue names several local businesses to the list.

During the event, ticketholders will get to try unlimited small plates from about a dozen of the restaurants on the list.

Foodies can try the best restaurants in the city will be at the Stutz on Sept. 23 for a special tasting event by Indianapolis Monthly. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Monthly).

Special Events Director Abby Broderick says food is at the heart of Indianapolis.

“Our food scene is exploding and has been for the last …10 years or so,” Broderick said. “We really just like to showcase those new restaurants, those tried and true restaurants, the little restaurant, the big restaurants, all of them .., We just want to put a spotlight on [them].”

Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market is one of 25 restaurants on IM’s Best Restaurants List.

Chef and Owner Erin Kem says she’s appreciative of the recognition.

“Some people don’t really consider us a restaurant,” Kem said. “We do serve lunch and then our chef’s table dinners are like the desired table of the city — Hard to get reservations. The business has been in business for 15 years. We took it over about 14 months ago.”

Tinker Street Executive Chef Tyler Shortt says his staff finds these kinds of events fun.

“It’s great to check out the restaurants that maybe some of us on the staff haven’t checked out before,” Shortt said. Shortt said. “Also just [great to] say hello and … to see friends and everything else.”

‘Taste of Best Restaurants’ opens at 6 p.m.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is still available on the event website.