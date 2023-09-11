Get a taste of Indy’s 25 best restaurants

Indianapolis (WISH) — Indianapolis Monthly’s annual Best Restaurants event is back in two weeks, and this time, it’s taking the culinary celebration to a whole new tier.

This longtime tradition, which spotlights the crème de la crème of Indy’s dining scene, is undergoing a transformation into a by-the-bite tasting experience opposed to its seated multi-course meal format it has done since its inception.

This revamped event promises an array of delectable delights from some of Indy’s top 25 restaurants, as featured in the magazine’s recent culinary roundup.

With each ticket, attendees gain access to unlimited small plate tastings from participating restaurants. Plus, two drink tickets are included to complement the culinary adventure.

For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available. In addition to the perks of the general admission ticket, VIP guests receive an extra drink ticket, a swag bag, and early access to the event—giving them a head start on savoring the delectable offerings.

It’s an opportunity to mingle with fellow foodies in an intimate setting with limited seating, creating an ambiance that’s both vibrant and exclusive.

This community-wide event is held at the recently renovated The Stutz and Visionloft Events. Together, they’ve crafted an evening that showcases the spirit of Indianapolis and its culinary excellence.

Participating restaurants read like a who’s who of Indy’s dining scene, with names like 9th Street Bistro, Cheeky Bastards, Festiva, Late Harvest Kitchen, Nando’s, Root & Bone, Tinker Street, Trax BBQ, Vicino, and more. With such a lineup, every bite promises to be a revelation.

Mark your calendars: Monday, September 25th, is your chance to experience the finest food, sweet treats, and cocktails that Indy has to offer—all under one roof, for one night only. This event is open to the entire community, ages 21 and up.

Early Bird tickets are available now until September 12th or while supplies last, offering a discount for early birds. General Admission tickets are priced at $50, while the VIP experience is available for $75.

Secure tickets and get more information at indianapolismonthly.com/bestrestaurantsevent.