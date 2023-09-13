Get your spook on! Haunted Houses launch season Friday

Indianapolis (WISH) – The leaves are falling, the temps are dropping and evening dew has suddenly had a spookiness that wasn’t there last week — perfect timing for haunted houses across Central Indiana to launch the scary season.

Indy Scream Park

Beginning Friday, September 15th the park will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1 — open everyday October 5th – November 4th

5211 S. New Columbus Rd., Anderson, IN 46013

Prices range from around $30 – $40

Tickets

Lockdown – NEW FOR 2023!

“Be afraid, be very afraid.”

Hanna Haunted Acres

7323 E Hanna Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Open:

Friday and Saturdays in September beginning 9/15/2023

9/24/2023

9/29/2023 – 11/04/2023

$30

Tickets

“A breathtaking haunted experience”

The Thirteenth Hour Haunted Attraction

Opening night Saturday 9/16/2023 then open various days through 11/2/2023

915 S. Shortridge Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

“If you think you know The Thirteenth Hour, think again! We are pulling out all the stops for our 2023 season and have undertaken our largest transformation ever! The Thirteenth Hour is longer, scarier, and features our largest cast ever!”

$30

Buy Tickets

Indiana Fear Farm

6736 S. 500 W., Jamestown, IN 46147

(765) 366-8493

Opening night 9/22/2023

Military appreciation dates 10/19/2023 and 10/27/2023

$29

*Tickets can only be purchased at the farm

“The Headless Horseman rides again every weekend in October at INDIANA FEAR FARM with Spectacular thrills in our Hollywood Style Haunted Hayride Stunt Show and blood curdling chills around every corner as you Scream your way through the Slaughter Barn!”

Nightmare on Edgewood

1959 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Opening night Friday 9/22/2023. Open weekends and a few Thursdays through 11/4/2023

*actors WILL touch you!

$30

Buy tickets

“Nightmare on Edgewood is home to three terrifying haunted attractions all at one location”

Necropolis Underground

7130 Western Select Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219

9/23, 29, 30

Every Friday and Saturday in October, a few Sundays and Thursday, 10/31/2023

$35

Buy Tickets

“A tall tale told by children to frighten their peers on the playground.”

Haunted Angelus House

8829 East Washington ST, Indianapolis, IN 46219

9/24, 9/30, 10/1, 10/7, 10/8, 10/14, 10/15, 10/21, 10/22, 10/27, 10/28, 10/29, 10/30 & 10/31

$16

Ticket Information

Piney Acres Scream Farm

1115 E 1000 N

Fortville, IN 46040

Every Friday and Saturday 9/29/2023 – 10/28/2023

$30

Buy Tickets

“3 attractions across 70 acres”

Fright Manor

350 Anniston Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Fridays and Saturdays 10/1 – 10/22 and everyday 10/26 – 10/31

“3 haunts to terrify you. If you want super duper, store bought fancy props, don’t come here. If you just want to go thru the darkest, dingiest, creepy decorated rooms, come see us. We will chase you with cut off heads and legs, let the blood drip on you, startle you in black rooms with the sound of rusty saws, , make you crawl, dance with the clowns, laugh at you when you pee your pants from fright, and watch you run for your life from our chainsaw buddies. Fright Manor Haunted House is just good plain ole scary fun..”

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Booville

October 10th – 31st

$9

*separate ticket required, do not need to purchase a general admission ticket to the museum

Members-only preview event on October 7th

Children’s Museum Twilight Fright

One day only — Saturday, Oct. 14

6:30–9 p.m.

$20 members

$25 nonmembers