Getting closer: INDOT making major North Split change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will open new access to I-70 and northbound I-65 on Thursday.

According to an INDOT press release, since July, traffic for I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB has been using a new bridge while new infrastructure has been constructed.

Crews will be out moving barrels and barrier wall starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and will work through the night to shift traffic off the bridge and onto the new pavement.

There will continue to be two lanes on I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB through the North Split.

After the shift, the NB Rural Street ramp to I-70 WB will open. The SB Keystone ramp to I-70 WB will remain closed until I-65 lanes are opened at the end of April.

Under the permanent configuration, traffic will follow different lanes to access I-70 WB and Michigan St.

If you are traveling on I-70 WB through the split:

Stay in the right two lanes to continue on I-70 WB to I-65 NB.

Use the left two lanes to continue through the North Split interchange on I-70 WB toward the airport.

Use the center lane to take the C/D ramp to Michigan St.

As a reminder, the Meridian/Pennsylvania ramp will remain closed until I-65 reopens in the North Split. I-70 WB traffic will no longer have access to this ramp in the final configuration.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via: