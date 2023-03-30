Getting closer: INDOT making major North Split change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will open new access to I-70 and northbound I-65 on Thursday.
According to an INDOT press release, since July, traffic for I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB has been using a new bridge while new infrastructure has been constructed.
Crews will be out moving barrels and barrier wall starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and will work through the night to shift traffic off the bridge and onto the new pavement.
There will continue to be two lanes on I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB through the North Split.
After the shift, the NB Rural Street ramp to I-70 WB will open. The SB Keystone ramp to I-70 WB will remain closed until I-65 lanes are opened at the end of April.
Under the permanent configuration, traffic will follow different lanes to access I-70 WB and Michigan St.
If you are traveling on I-70 WB through the split:
- Stay in the right two lanes to continue on I-70 WB to I-65 NB.
- Use the left two lanes to continue through the North Split interchange on I-70 WB toward the airport.
- Use the center lane to take the C/D ramp to Michigan St.
As a reminder, the Meridian/Pennsylvania ramp will remain closed until I-65 reopens in the North Split. I-70 WB traffic will no longer have access to this ramp in the final configuration.
Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:
- I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street
- I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street
- I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street
- I-65 SB to Meridian Street
- I-65 SB to West Street
- All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split