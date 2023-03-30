Search
Getting closer: INDOT making major North Split change

by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will open new access to I-70 and northbound I-65 on Thursday.

According to an INDOT press release, since July, traffic for I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB has been using a new bridge while new infrastructure has been constructed.  

Crews will be out moving barrels and barrier wall starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and will work through the night to shift traffic off the bridge and onto the new pavement.  

There will continue to be two lanes on I-65 SB to I-70 EB and I-70 WB to I-65 NB through the North Split. 

After the shift, the NB Rural Street ramp to I-70 WB will open. The SB Keystone ramp to I-70 WB will remain closed until I-65 lanes are opened at the end of April. 

Under the permanent configuration, traffic will follow different lanes to access I-70 WB and Michigan St.  

If you are traveling on I-70 WB through the split:  

  • Stay in the right two lanes to continue on I-70 WB to I-65 NB.  
  • Use the left two lanes to continue through the North Split interchange on I-70 WB toward the airport. 
  • Use the center lane to take the C/D ramp to Michigan St.  

As a reminder, the Meridian/Pennsylvania ramp will remain closed until I-65 reopens in the North Split. I-70 WB traffic will no longer have access to this ramp in the final configuration. 

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:  

  • I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street  
  • I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street  
  • I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street  
  • I-65 SB to Meridian Street  
  • I-65 SB to West Street 
  • All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split   

