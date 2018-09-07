GiGi’s Playhouse honors 7-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GiGi’s Playhouse of Indianapolis is honoring a seven-year-old girl who has been learning and growing at the Down Syndrome Achievement Center since it opened in 2015.

Her name is Jaida Robinson and she’s accomplished a lot in her seven years of life.

Born with Down Syndrome, she is succeeding in her second grade classroom.

She loves ballet and singing and is growing into an independent girl with the help of the parents who adopted her.

Robinson’s family was homeless when she was two. Chuck and Deidra Robinson run a daycare.

They let Jaida stay with them for a few weeks and that eventually turned into a few years.

The Robinsons thought it was best that Jaida continue to stay with them and they recently adopted her.

They’ve been bringing her to GiGi’s Playhouse and are committed to teaching her that she can do anything she wants.

“We try to teach her to be independent and we want her to live on her own when she is an adult so we treat her like anyone would treat their child,” said Deidra.



This year, Jaida was crowned as 2018 Little Miss Indiana Black Expo.

And Saturday, she will be the youth honoree at GiGi’s Playhouse 3.21 Mile Run at Forest Park in Noblesville.

Registration starts at 2 p.m.

The Kids Dash for Down syndrome starts at 4:00 p.m., immediately followed with the 3.21 Mile Run and a 1 Mile Inspirational Walk.

For more information, click here.