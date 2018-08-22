Girl Scouts on a mission for STEM education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are on a mission to get more young women involved with STEM education early on.

They have recently debuted 30 new badges related to STEM involved with some of the most pressing issues of today.

Girl Scouts can now earn badges from activities related to cyber security, space exploration, mechanical engineering and robotics to name a few.

“We really looked deep into what is available for girls in the future and we’ve created badges that are going to meet those needs for all our girls,” said CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana Danielle Shockey.

The goal is to get more young women involved in STEM while giving them a safe-zone to learn and grow.

“Right now in the United States, in STEM companies, 80 percent of the STEM leaders that are women were Girl Scout alum so we know that girls have a place in STEM in the future. What is uniquely different about Girl Scouts offering these STEM experiences is these girls can try, they can have mistakes, they can brush themselves off and get back up again and they do that differently in an all girl environment,” Shockey added.

Arlissa Dumas is a sophomore at Cathedral High School and has been in Girl Scouts for about 10 years.

“It’s a little bit challenging because I don’t know what I’m doing but I’m just following the directions,” Dumas said. “It’s a lot of fun because now days girls are really getting into the STEM field but I feel like I’m actually doing it, being a part of it.”

The new badges can be seen here.