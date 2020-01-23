Girl’s family: ‘Impossible’ to lean from cruise ship window

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands.

The parents of Chloe Wiegand also accuse Royal Caribbean Cruises of releasing deceptive surveillance images and allege in their preliminary response filed Wednesday in federal court in Miami that the cruise line lied in its recent motion seeking the dismissal of the family’s lawsuit against the company.

The company filed for the lawsuit to be dropped last week in federal court in Florida.

Included in the court documents, Royal Caribbean Cruises shared still photos of surveillance video the company says proves the case is not one “of an unknowing child approaching an open window and falling out because the window was defective or improperly positioned.”

In the court documents, the company says the video contradicts the idea that there was a “hidden danger.”

