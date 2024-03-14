Gleaners Food Bank CEO gets top honor from Athletic Club Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fred Glass, CEO of Gleaners Food Bank, has been named the 2024 Irish Citizen of the Year.

The award has been issued each year since 1978 to someone who embodies their Irish heritage through continued advocacy and service to the Circle City community. Along with the recognition Glass will participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“I am extremely flattered, honored, and excited to be the 2024 Irish Citizen of the Year… This award gives a new meaning to our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year,” Glass said.

Each year since 1978, the Athletic Club Foundation has awarded someone who embodies the spirit of their Irish heritage through continued service in the Circle City.

Fred began his educational journey at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, where he later made history as the first alum to chair the board of trustees. He earned his degree from Indiana University in 1981, followed by a cum laude distinction from the McKinney School of Law in 1984.

From a young age, Fred has been committed to serving others. As a prominent attorney and civic leader in Indianapolis, he has contributed significantly to his city and state. Fred practiced law at two prestigious firms: Baker & Daniels (now Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath) and Taft Law, earning recognition in The Best Lawyers in America during his tenure at each.

Fred’s dedication to public service extends to roles such as chief of staff to Indiana Governor Evan Bayh and law clerk for Judge S. Hugh Dillin of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. As president of the Marion County Capital Improvement Board, he played a pivotal role in negotiations to retain the Colts in Indianapolis, host NCAA Final Fours, develop what is now Lucas Oil Stadium, and expand the Indiana Convention Center. Additionally, Fred spearheaded Indianapolis’s successful bid to host the Super Bowl in 2012.

Between his legal endeavors, Fred served as vice president and athletic director for Indiana University from 2009 to 2020, overseeing a comprehensive revitalization of the athletic department, marked by achievements in academics, athletics, fundraising, fiscal management, and facility development.

In October 2022, Fred assumed the role of president and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank, Indiana’s largest and one of the nation’s most respected food banks within the Feeding America Network. He continues to contribute to various civil, legal, educational, political, and sports-related boards, including the Indiana Sports Corporation Board, Indianapolis College Football Playoff Board, and Indianapolis Athletic Club Sports Foundation Advisory Board.

His decades-long dedication and service have garnered him numerous other accolades. Among them are the prestigious Indiana University President’s Medal for Excellence, the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law, and the Indiana Daily Student Trevor R. Brown Award.

Additionally, he has received recognition from his alma mater, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, including the President’s Medal and the Fred McCashland Outstanding Brebeuf Jesuit Alumnus Award. His contributions have also been honored with the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee Charles L. Whistler Award and inclusion in the Indianapolis Business Journal’s list of 20 Most Influential City Leaders.