Gleaners opens food pantry for students at Ivy Tech Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — College students are teaming up with Gleaners Food Bank to start a weekly pantry.

It’s part of a pilot program specifically designed for Ivy Tech students. The pantry is located right on the Ivy Tech Community College Noblesville campus and will be available for students who struggle to get enough to eat.

Gleaners hopes the pantry can help those students stay in class and graduate.

John Elliott, president and CEO of Gleaners, said, “If we can feed them and they graduate, they’re in a better position in terms of employment. … And that family, then, hopefully will be earning a paycheck that feeds the whole family for the whole month and that’s the best hunger-relief cure we can give them.”

Gleaners hopes the program can expand to other organizations.