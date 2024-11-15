Gloomy Friday, warmer weekend ahead | Nov. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild temperatures continue well into next week.

This morning:

This morning, a stubborn, low-level cloud deck continues to hover over the state, keeping the temperatures in check. It is providing us with gloomy conditions and, at times, drizzle across the area.

Friday:

Look for isolated areas of drizzle through the morning hours with mainly cloudy skies. Clouds will still hang around for the afternoon, but we should kick the drizzle out of here for the second half of the day.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 50s.

Friday night:

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the evening and overnight. Some partial clearing will take place overnight. If that happens, areas of dense fog will be possible overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 40s.

This weekend:

Nice weather ahead for this upcoming weekend. After some dense fog Saturday morning, look for partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours with mild temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to around 60 for Saturday afternoon. Sunday also looks mild and quiet with highs into the lower 60s.

Active next week:

The weather pattern looks active as we head into next week. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day, but rain chances will gradually increase as we head into the latter portions of the day. Above-normal temperatures will continue as we head into the middle of the week with a very strong, warm conveyor belt of moist air moving in, providing us with numerous rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more significant pattern shift still looks to be on tap following Wednesday with some very windy conditions as a windup. The system moves through the Midwest looking for significantly colder temperatures starting Thursday and continuing well into next weekend.