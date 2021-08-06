News

Go fishing, learn more about nature with Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Indiana State Fair

There are a few fun ways to get in touch with nature at the Indiana State Fair thanks to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Jenn Domenech, outreach specialist for DNR, joined us to share more of what their building has to offer at the State Fair. Here’s more from them.

The Indiana DNR building at the State Fair is an important way for us to share information with Hoosiers about how they can engage with the outdoors.

As usual, we’re hosting the annual Fishin’ Pond behind the DNR Building. Children 5 – 17 can try fishing with the help of our volunteers. The pond is open every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a great opportunity for a kid who has never been fishing before to try it out for the first time.

There are many things to explore in the DNR building. We’re excited to share a new display – “Find Your Fun on the West Fork of the White River”.

There are rivers people can access within a short drive of almost everyone in the state.

There are many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors on rivers – people can go fishing, hiking, camping – all ways to engage with nature in a more personal way.

This is important because spending time in the outdoors is good for your physical and mental health.

For more information visit, IN.GOV/dnr and IndianaStateFair.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA STATE FAIR.