Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous Indiana golf course designer Pete Dye has died, according to a tweet from his family’s company.
Dye Designs tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”
Dye, who lived in Carmel, was world-renowned for his golf course designs, which include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
In Indiana, he also designed or helped design these sites: The Bridgewater Club in Westfield, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Forest Park in Brazil, The Fort Golf Course at Fort Harrison State Park, Greenbelt Golf Course in Columbus, Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville, The Camferdam Golf Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, Oak Tree Golf Course in Plainfield, The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Plum Creek Golf Club in Carmel, Sahm Golf Course in Indianapolis and Woodland Country Club in Carmel.
Dye was married to former amateur champion Alice Dye. A course designer, too, she was called the “first lady” of U.S. golf architecture. An Indianapolis native, she died Feb. 1.