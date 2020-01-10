Home/Latest News, News, Sports/Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Sports

Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous Indiana golf course designer Pete Dye has died, according to a tweet from his family’s company.

Dye Designs tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”

Dye, who lived in Carmel, was world-renowned for his golf course designs, which include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

In Indiana, he also designed or helped design these sites: The Bridgewater Club in Westfield, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Forest Park in Brazil, The Fort Golf Course at Fort Harrison State Park, Greenbelt Golf Course in Columbus, Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville, The Camferdam Golf Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, Oak Tree Golf Course in Plainfield, The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Plum Creek Golf Club in Carmel, Sahm Golf Course in Indianapolis and Woodland Country Club in Carmel.

Dye was married to former amateur champion Alice Dye. A course designer, too, she was called the “first lady” of U.S. golf architecture. An Indianapolis native, she died Feb. 1.

I’ll never forget this day seeing the mastermind golf designer Pete Dye at Crooked Stick. He will be missed – did so much for golf. Prayers for his family. 🙏🏾 #RIP

Posted by Anthony Calhoun on Thursday, January 9, 2020
Pete Dye (center) with P.B. Dye, Pete’s son, and Brickyard Crossing Pro Jeff Williams. (Undated Photo Provided/Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE SPORTS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.