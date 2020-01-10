Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous Indiana golf course designer Pete Dye has died, according to a tweet from his family’s company.

Dye Designs tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”

Dye, who lived in Carmel, was world-renowned for his golf course designs, which include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

In Indiana, he also designed or helped design these sites: The Bridgewater Club in Westfield, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Forest Park in Brazil, The Fort Golf Course at Fort Harrison State Park, Greenbelt Golf Course in Columbus, Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville, The Camferdam Golf Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, Oak Tree Golf Course in Plainfield, The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Plum Creek Golf Club in Carmel, Sahm Golf Course in Indianapolis and Woodland Country Club in Carmel.

Dye was married to former amateur champion Alice Dye. A course designer, too, she was called the “first lady” of U.S. golf architecture. An Indianapolis native, she died Feb. 1.

I’ll never forget this day seeing the mastermind golf designer Pete Dye at Crooked Stick. He will be missed – did so much for golf. Prayers for his family. 🙏🏾 #RIP Posted by Anthony Calhoun on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Rest in peace, my friend Pete Dye. One of life's great gentlemen, and one of golf's greatest icons. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 9, 2020

Golfing world lost a legend today- #PeteDye. What a person and family. @brickyardgc @brickyardturf @IMS God Bless him. 🏁⛳️ In 1960 he was the 1st tournament director for PGA tour event Speedway 500 golf tournament-… https://t.co/zTLwOxO7k5 — Brickyard GC (@BrickyardGC) January 9, 2020

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan Statement on the passing of Pete Dye: pic.twitter.com/hiAmet81Kq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 9, 2020

Memories at Dye's Valley.



Rest in peace, Pete Dye. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WDLgDO4CQ3 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 9, 2020

I’ve played a lot of Pete Dye courses over the years & will forever be a fan…



If you haven’t played #CrookedStick yet, do Pete & Alice a favor and go play it. #RIP Mr. Dye 🙌❤️⛳️ — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaCornwellGC) January 9, 2020

From @Harbour_Town to @TPCSawgrass I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Pete Dye’s creations. He was a pioneer in his industry. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) January 9, 2020

Purdue Athletics mourns the loss of Pete Dye today.



The architect of Purdue’s two golf courses, his vision has helped shape Purdue golf for the last 20+ years.



He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GXvdiZo4yi — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) January 9, 2020

Pete Dye (1925-2020)



The world-renowned architect redesigned Austin Country Club in 1984.



Thank you for your lasting contributions to the game of golf. We are forever grateful. — WGC-Dell Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) January 9, 2020

They shared a special bond. Dye did all four of Kohler’s courses. More from Herb Kohler on Pete Dye. pic.twitter.com/FPYGtMmWRO — Matt Ginella (@MattGinellaGC) January 9, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Dye – Hall of Fame golf course designer, respected colleague, and dear friend of Kohler. His artistry includes our masterpieces Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits. pic.twitter.com/uRHVdkaMG0 — Golf Kohler (@GolfKohler) January 10, 2020