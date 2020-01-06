Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Butler No. 6

AP – Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.