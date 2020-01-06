Home/College Basketball, Latest News, National, News, Sports/Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Butler No. 6

Sports

Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Butler No. 6

by:
Posted:

AP – Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE SPORTS STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Columbia-City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County. The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.
Read the Full Article

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

by: Amber HankinsAmber Hankins /

I

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy […]
Read the Full Article

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

by: The Associated PressThe Associated Press /

I

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

News /

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

Indy Style Recipes /

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

News /

State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.