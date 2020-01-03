Good Samaritan names CNO

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Good Samaritan has announced the hiring of a new Chief Nursing Officer. Rachel Spalding comes to Good Samaritan after serving as Executive Director of perioperative services at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.

“After an extensive search and interview process, I felt Rachel provided the perfect mix of energy and experience to be a great CNO at Good Samaritan,” said Rob McLin, President and CEO. “Because of her extensive background in nursing leadership at a different and larger organization, Rachel offers us an outsider’s perspective on patient care. She also comes from a small community and understands the importance of rural health care and treating every patient like family.”

Spalding earned her bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University and a master’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana, and a doctorate of nursing at Capella University.

“Good Samaritan has had an unbelievable record of delivering high quality care, innovation and services to the region,” Spalding said. “Their focus on patient safety and quality, investing in their team members, community commitment, and the future growth of the organization is impressive.”