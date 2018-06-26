Gordman’s holding Seymour job fair

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Shopping_1529667327498.JPG

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) – If you’re looking for employment, listen up.

Gordman’s is holding a job fair in Seymour is today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The retailer will be opening a new store there in August.

Anyone interested in attending should head over to the Village Center on Tipton Street.

The job fair gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. 

Those interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to fill out an online application before going to the job fair.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: