Goshen College and Ivy Tech sign articulation agreements

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Ivy Tech Community College students are now able to transfer credits into Goshen College’s four-year bachelor degree programs in accounting, business and marketing. The institutions last month signed articulation agreements for the initiative, and officials say other fields of study are also being considered.

“Goshen College has welcomed transfer students from Ivy Tech Community College for many years and we are happy to see them complete their bachelor’s degree with us,” said Dr. Ann Vendrely, Goshen College academic dean. “The agreement provides a clear pathway for students to complete their associate’s degree at Ivy Tech and move seamlessly to Goshen College.”

The agreement empowers students who achieve their associate’s degree in accounting, business or marketing at Ivy Tech to complete their bachelor’s degree at Goshen College in two years, according to the college.

Violet Hawkins, dean of business and public services at Ivy Tech says the move is the lastest in an ongoing partnership between the schools.

“Ivy Tech is pleased to further broaden and cement our long-term partnership with Goshen College with this articulation,” said Hawkins. “Our core values and those of Goshen are well aligned. We both seek to develop students who move forward professionally as passionate and life-long learners who seek to lead with integrity and accountability and who have a respect and appreciation for our multicultural world.”