Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, Local, News/Goshen College and Ivy Tech sign articulation agreements

News

Goshen College and Ivy Tech sign articulation agreements

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Ivy Tech Community College students are now able to transfer credits into Goshen College’s four-year bachelor degree programs in accounting, business and marketing. The institutions last month signed articulation agreements for the initiative, and officials say other fields of study are also being considered.

“Goshen College has welcomed transfer students from Ivy Tech Community College for many years and we are happy to see them complete their bachelor’s degree with us,” said Dr. Ann Vendrely, Goshen College academic dean. “The agreement provides a clear pathway for students to complete their associate’s degree at Ivy Tech and move seamlessly to Goshen College.”

The agreement empowers students who achieve their associate’s degree in accounting, business or marketing at Ivy Tech to complete their bachelor’s degree at Goshen College in two years, according to the college. 

Violet Hawkins, dean of business and public services at Ivy Tech says the move is the lastest in an ongoing partnership between the schools. 

“Ivy Tech is pleased to further broaden and cement our long-term partnership with Goshen College with this articulation,” said Hawkins. “Our core values and those of Goshen are well aligned. We both seek to develop students who move forward professionally as passionate and life-long learners who seek to lead with integrity and accountability and who have a respect and appreciation for our multicultural world.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.