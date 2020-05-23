Gov. Holcomb calls for 15% budget cuts for state agencies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is losing money fast so leaders are making some cutbacks.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is ordering state agencies to cut their spending by 15% percent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holcomb said Friday in his coronavirus briefing that he has ordering state agencies to cut funds by 15% immediately and for fiscal year 2021. If state revenue continues to drop, they won’t need to make even larger cuts in the future.

Cris Johnston, director of the state’s Office of Management and Budget, said Friday, “And so those cost-saving measures have been started and those will continue on through the rest of the biennium and then probably continue on for the following biennium.”

The governor says during the last economic downturn, the state came up $3 billion short and he doesn’t want the same shortcomings to happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an evolving process,” Johnston said. “And there are going to be different steps that we take over time as we learn more about the revenue picture, the extent of federal assistance, as well as any flexibility to the existing assistance that we’ve already received.”

Holcomb says nearly $500 million worth of projects are going to be put on hold including a nearly $300 million fund that was going toward several capital projects. He also said a couple parks and trails projects would not move forward. The governor didn’t specify where the 15% in cuts would come from, but state officials say it’s going to take several avenues to come out positive.

Johnston said, “It’s going to be a combination of spending cuts, including using our reserves, and then also using the federal assistance to get to the other side of this.”

The governor says, despite budget cuts, state officials will try not to cut any critical state services.

“We’ve requested every state agency to look at trying to trim their budgets by 15%,” Holcomb said. “Obviously we’re not going to do anything that’s counterproductive in terms of our COVID-19 response.”

Holcomb says this budget cut announcement is likely just the first in a series of steps the state will take.

