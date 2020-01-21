Top Video

Gov. Holcomb files for re-election

Gov. Holcomb files for re-election

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb has officially filed signatures needed for re-election.

The governor announced his re-election bid last summer.

On Tuesday morning, he filed petition signatures at the secretary of state’s office from all of Indiana’s 92 counties.

To make the ballot in Indiana, candidates are required to collect 500 signatures from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Holcomb is the first candidate to turn in his signatures.

Two Democrats have declared their intent to run against Holcomb.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb has officially filed signatures needed for re-election.

The governor announced his re-election bid last summer.

On Tuesday morning, he filed petition signatures at the secretary of state’s office from all of Indiana’s 92 counties.

To make the ballot in Indiana, candidates are required to collect 500 signatures from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Holcomb is the first candidate to turn in his signatures.

Two Democrats have declared their intent to run against Holcomb.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Top Video /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.