Gov. Holcomb files for re-election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb has officially filed signatures needed for re-election.

The governor announced his re-election bid last summer.

On Tuesday morning, he filed petition signatures at the secretary of state’s office from all of Indiana’s 92 counties.

To make the ballot in Indiana, candidates are required to collect 500 signatures from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Holcomb is the first candidate to turn in his signatures.

Two Democrats have declared their intent to run against Holcomb.