Governor pushes for hands-free distracted driving law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police say distracted driving is a dangerous practice and Gov. Eric Holcomb wants lawmakers to do something about it by passing a hands-free distracted driving law.

Lorin and Tina Smith both live without their left legs. In August 2019, they pulled their motorcycles over on a Greenfield highway, when a minivan sideswiped them both.

“It’s hard. I always try to keep an upbeat attitude because the accident could’ve been worse,” said Tina Smith on Friday.

“When I rolled to my side, my leg actually came off and was laying next to me,” said Lorin Smith.

Lorin Smith said the driver was distracted.

“She actually said she reached out for her cellphone and didn’t see us,” said Lorin Smith.

On Tuesday, during his state of the State speech, Holcomb mentioned the Smiths as part of his push to get lawmakers to pass a hands-free distracted driving law. Texting while driving is illegal, but police say it’s difficult to enforce.

“My job will be, as it is every session, to persuade enough legislators to follow up on the intent of the 2011 law that is unenforceable, per the courts. This will clarify it. This is exactly what other states have had to do as well,” said Holcomb.

During 15 minutes watching vehicles along a section of Meridian Street, News 8 counted 11 people with cellphones in hand while driving.

“Put it down when you get in the car,” said Tina Smith.

This week, House and Senate Democrats said they’re on board with a hands-free distracted driving law.

“It makes sense to me,” said Democratic State Sen. Tim Lanane, from Anderson. “I don’t really have a problem with the governor’s thought in that regard. Whether you’re texting, whether it’s fiddling with your phone in some other fashion, it is unsafe.”

Some Republicans are skeptical.

“We have some folks that are very supportive, and we have some folks, more on the Libertarian side, that think perhaps this is not how we should interfere in Hoosiers’ lives,” said House Speaker Brian Bosma, a Republican from Indianapolis.

The Smiths have a message for Indiana drivers: “If you have to, put it in your glove box, if you’re too tempted to pick up your phone while you’re driving,” said Tina Smith.

Do you think Indiana needs a hands-free distracted driving law? Let us know by voting in our poll on Facebook.