New residential building code takes effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed the 2020 Indiana Residential Building Code, which comes with a few new requirements.

The Indiana Association of Building Officials (IABO) says the new code will be safer for both residents and firefighting personnel.

The new code is based on the International Code Council’s 2018 International Residential Code. It also includes Indiana amendments, which detail “substantial safety upgrades,” according to the IABO.

“One of the requirements reduces the threat of injury from deadly carbon monoxide poisoning through the requirement for installed alarms designed to detect levels of the gas well below levels that threaten health,” says Craig Wagner, member of the IABO Board of Directors and Code Committee. “IABO’s Code Committee members worked diligently with Indiana Builders Association, builders, architects, fire services and others to bring this new updated code to Indiana.”

The governor signed the new code in late November and the changes are in effect. The IABO says other key changes to the code include a requirement that basements have an escape and rescue opening, making basements safer for residents and firefighting personnel, a more robust garage separation, up-to-date seismic design categories, and new solar installation information.

The IABO says it will hold education training events in 2020 that will cover the new Indiana amendments. 

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.