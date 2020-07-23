‘Gr8 Comeback’: Gym Bully Fitness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gym owner is hoping to inspire people to “bully” personal challenges on their way to achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Gym Bully Fitness CEO and personal trainer Tiffany Brookins has been on that mission since 2018. She’s especially driven to use fitness to help women build self-esteem and confidence in themselves.

“They definitely get the strength and the courage to be able to do something they didn’t think they could do,” Brookins said. “That’s what I set my women up for.”

Even though she enjoys to help out the ladies, she trains men and kids as well.

“It’s a family atmosphere here for you to pretty much relieve any stress. Whatever’s going on in your life, when you walk through this door it’s gone. We’re going to have a good time, we’re going to have a good workout. You’re going to feel mighty mighty when you leave here,” she said.

Gym Bully Fitness offers a monthly membership for classes and a free class every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for everyone to enjoy.

Click here form more information. You can also follow Gym Bully Fitness on Facebook and Instagram.