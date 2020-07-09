‘Gr8 Comeback’: Marlo’s Barbershop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When you drive up to Marlo’s Barbershop on the north side of Indianapolis, you’ll be able to see a sign that reads “Where the Hottest Cuts are Crafted.”

The shop’s owner Marlon Reed, originally from St. Louis, stands behind those words and the service customers receive when they walk through the doors.

“They get a good atmosphere, they get great barbers and they get an [at] home feeling,” Reed said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Reed’s barbers are taking many safety precautions, including curtains separating barber chairs and clients and masks. He’s hoping those precautions along with their customer service invites more clients.

“It would be a real blessing,” he said. “We need people to come out and support. [It’s] a great atmosphere and a great area.”

The shop is located at 5917 E. 86th Street in Indianapolis. Click here for more information about Marlo’s Barbershop