Gr8 Inspirations: Soldier learns to swim for first time

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana man overcame a difficult upbringing and even served the U.S. overseas but has credited learning to swim for recently changing his life.

When Army Sergeant Kevin Miller was growing up, swimming was not a priority even though he is originally from Miami, Florida with plenty of water in view.

The skill was one of the last things on his mind, he said, as finding stability and the necessities in life came first.

Miller was born addicted to crack-cocaine. He spent much of his childhood in foster care before a counselor adopted him at the age of 16.

Miller joined the Army and would serve on deployments to Kosovo and twice in Iraq before becoming an army recruiter in central Indiana.

Overcoming the fear of swimming became unavoidable when Miller sought to earn the German Army Proficiency Badge in an Army exclusive competition for soldiers to put their fitness and military training skills to the test. Included on the list of tasks, participants much complete a swim in full uniform.

Miller signed up for swim lessons at the Fishers YMCA eight weeks before the event.

“I told myself if I don’t address the things that fear me the most, I’m never going to live,” Miller said. “Challenges and obstacles build character and I truly do believe that, most people that go through situations that make them stronger, make them tougher.”

A swim instructor guided Miller to a level of comfort needed to compete in a field of 300 participants. 125 competitors finished including Miller who was one of 25 to earn the highest level gold badge.

