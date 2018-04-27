Graffiti at Greenwood church includes apology

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out who vandalized a church office then painted an apology on the wall.

Pastor Mark Petty said he found his office at Woodside Community Church trashed Tuesday night. A vandal or vandals painted vulgar images and curse words on the walls inside the building, and one wall stood out to Petty more than the others.

“They wrote, ‘sorry just realized this wuz a church,'” Petty said.

The vandalized building stands next to the church sanctuary. Since last year, church members have been converting the building into a community center to help keep kids out of trouble. They now plan to redo the carpet and repaint the same walls they’d just painted a few months ago.

“Very disappointing, obviously, because we spent so much time trying to get this place ready,” Petty said.

Petty said he forgives whoever vandalized the building.

“We love them. And as a church, we’d love to have them come back and do the right thing. We would take them into our youth group,” Petty said.

The pastor said nothing was stolen, not even his new printer, DVD player or computer. But someone unloaded a fire extinguisher in his office.

Youth leader Julie Petty said 15 kids from the church cleaned the office for two hours this week.

“When we circled around and actually prayed for whoever did this, I think it really got to me,” she said. “Because we turned it around and said, ‘You know what? This isn’t going to defeat us.'”

The Pettys said those same kids are eager to help with the walls and carpet.

Anyone who knows who vandalized the building can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.