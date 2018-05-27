Graham Rahal preps for the 2018 Indianapolis 500

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver and WISH-TV analyst is prepared for his 11th Indianapolis 500.

On the morning of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, Rahal said he is excited for the 2018 race.

“There was a lot of buildup, you know, over this whole month,” Rahal said. “It’s just time to get out there and do our job.”

The heat, which could be record-breaking for raceday, is one thing on Rahal’s mind.

“I have a really good feeling about today, which is kind of strange,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see. This heat is going to play a big role.”

