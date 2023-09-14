Grand Opening: Passage Apartments to meet the needs of people with disabilities

Passage celebrates Grand Opening to provide affordable housing and job integration for people with disabilities or those struggling to find and maintain employment (photo provided/Noble)

Indianapolis (WISH) — Arguably best known for its annual Irish Festival, the Irish Hill Neighborhood now has a new mission — to serve those with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live independent, fulfilling lives.

Today marks the grand opening of Passage Apartments. The complex sits at 50 Shelby St. It’s a five-story building with 39 residential units and one floor strictly dedicated to short-term rentals. Eight of the units will be reserved for people with disabilities and their families. Housing vouchers are available for the rest of the units for people who qualify by earning no more than the median income in Indianapolis.

The Englewood Community Development Corp. teamed up with Noble to bring the vision to life. Noble, a non-profit founded in 1953, focuses on the community needs of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome and autism.

Noble recently celebrated its anniversary on Sept. 1, marking 70 years since the first-ever Noble School opened its doors. It was the first place many students who were barred from public schools due to disabilities could receive an education. On that morning, 31 students started school in an organized classroom for the first time. It was near downtown Noble Street, but the non-profit’s name came from the parents of those students who believed the organization’s mission was noble. And now, it’s embarking on its next venture, running a Career Center out of the building’s first floor.

“I think this really marks what we consider our next season of service to this community. 70 years is a lot, but we’re not done. We’re using this as a springboard for all of the wonderful things we can do next,” Noble said.

The Community Center is 2,200 sq/ft. It will service tenants at Passage and the surrounding community. Davis says skills training and educational support will be used to support people with disabilities and anyone in the community who is having a hard time integrating into the workforce to find and sustain employment.

“This Career Center is a fantastic opportunity to serve the community, be more closely enmeshed in the community — An opportunity to help people find and maintain sustainable employment,” said Rita Davis, Noble’s senior director of communications.

“The intentional design focused on meeting the needs of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities while highlighting technology, energy efficiency & transportation. Nine of the units feature full ADA accessibility,” Davis said.

There is a gym, laundry facilities, and an art gallery that will allow tenants to express themselves with the opportunity to sell their creations. It also sits one block from the IndyGo Blue Line route to provide access to job interviews, resources, and more.

There is a strong interest in the property. All units are already spoken for and move-ins will be happening over the next couple of weeks. For anyone still interested, there is a waitlist opportunity.

Thursday morning marks the building’s Grand Opening from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mayor Joe Hogsett is scheduled to speak. The project’s development was part of the Moving Forward 2020 program. According to Noble, the development is a collaboration between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Energy Systems Network.