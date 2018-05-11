Grand Prix weekend gets underway at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Grand Prix weekend begins with a packed Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates open for fans Friday and Saturday at 7:30 then the fun begins.

There are plenty of things for race fans. And lots of laps for racers to drive.

Friday is qualifying for the Grand Prix while Saturday is the race. It will be 85 laps of twisting, turning road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets for Friday are $20 for Friday and $30 for Saturday.

General admission includes the chance to stand on a few different turns, either in the infield or even in the stands near turn four and one

Fans looking for free parking must enter through Gate 10.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the track. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person. As for the times events happening at the track, here are some highlights for Friday:

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 1.

10:20 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. – Indy Lights Qualifying.

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – IndyCar Driver autograph session (fan village).

The race on Saturday afternoon begins at 3:50 p.m and it should be a hot one!

