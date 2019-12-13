Grant to expand Trine health science programs

• Students in Trine University’s surgical technology program practice setting up for a procedure in one of the surgical suites at Trine’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A $200,000 pledge from the Edward M. & Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation to Trine University will be used toward the expansion of Fort Wayne health science programs. Trine announced plans to expand its health science programs in 2018, and the university opened an expansion at the Parkview Randallia campus with a new surgical technology program this fall.

“We are grateful for the generosity of partners like the Wilson Foundation as we develop programs to train the skilled professionals needed to meet this region’s healthcare needs,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “As we continue to expand Trine University’s health sciences programming in Fort Wayne, every charitable grant and individual donation is critical in helping us take the next step forward.”

The Edward M. & Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation supports arts and culture, education, parks and recreation, and other programs and services within Fort Wayne. It’s named in honor of Edward Wilson, president of the Wayne Mortgage Loan Company and owner of the Edward M. Wilson and Company insurance firm, and his wife Mary.

Trine also plans to eventually add applied health sciences, occupational therapy, certified registered nurse anesthetist, radiologic technology and speech language pathology.