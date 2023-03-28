GRAPHIC VIDEO: Nashville PD Body cam footage of officers taking down Covenant shooter

NASHVILLE, TN (WISH) — Police in Nashville have released body camera footage from Monday’s shootings at Covenant School. Nashville police describe the officers as MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran.

The officers were part of a team who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus Monday morning and immediately entered the building. Both of those officers fired on the shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage.

This video contains graphic images.