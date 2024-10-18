Spirit & Place Festival presents gratitude event featuring Alice Randall and Leyla McCalla

The Spirit & Place Festival will host a Gratitude-themed events on Friday, featuring a presentation by New York Times best-selling novelist and educator Alice Randall. "An Evening of Story and Song with Alice Randall and Leyla McCalla" is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue. (Provided Photo/Spirit & Place Festival)

During her talk, Randall will discuss her memoir, My Black Country, which examines the influence of Black artists on country music. Following her presentation, attendees can enjoy a performance by Leyla McCalla, a multilingual singer-songwriter and founding member of the Grammy-winning group Our Native Daughters. While the event is free, registration is recommended, and free parking will be available at the Legacy Center lot.

The Spirit & Place Festival will continue from November 1-10, 2024, marking its 29th annual celebration. This year’s theme is GRATITUDE, with over 25 events planned across the Greater Indianapolis area. The festival will include a variety of activities such as musical performances, film screenings, immersive exhibits, interactive storytelling, and panel discussions.

For nearly three decades, Spirit & Place has facilitated collaboration among community partners, including artists, musicians, and scholars, to create a festival each November. Each year features a different theme, aligning with the organization’s mission to use the arts, humanities, and religion to strengthen community ties and promote healing.