Gravy-themed roller coaster coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — A gravy-themed roller coaster is coming to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in May, the amusement park announced Tuesday.

Guests riding the “Good Gravy!” coaster will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backward uphill on a cranberry-colored track.

The train will then fly through a large cranberry jelly can before “narrowly avoiding giant kitchen accoutrement, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards,” the park said.

The coaster will go 37 mph and will travel nearly 1,500 feet.

Riders must be 38 inches tall to ride.

Construction on the coaster has started and track will arrive in early November.

In addition to the coaster, the park is adding a “Stuffing Springs” area with a children’s play area, benches, shade, a Dippin’ Dots stand and a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” Leah Koch-Blumhardt, the fourth-generation owner, said. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”