Grease on stove started fire killing 65-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unattended grease on a kitchen stove was the cause of Indianapolis’ first fatal fire of 2020.

Gloria Lawson, 65, and a dog were found dead after a house fire Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called about 6:15 a.m. to the fire at a house in the 1900 block of Kildare Avenue. That’s southwest of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the east side.

Firefighters on Wednesday said several 911 callers reported a loud boom and flames coming from the home. A Thursday news release from the department said, “The report of the loud boom, heard prior to the fire breaking out, was determined to be home oxygen canisters impinged by fire.”

Neighbors said Lawson was very sweet and will be sorely missed. She lived with two other people at the house. They had left the house before the fire broke out.

“I helped her,” said neighbor Dakota Aughe. “She needed help with oxygen and just needed company, and I would come over here when no one was home.”

About the fire, neighbor Jeff Flournoy said, “You can tell there was kind of an explosion because she was on oxygen so you can tell the way the glass blew out that it was kind of intense.”

“We all kind of look out for each other over in this neighborhood and just for us to lose one of the neighbors like that it’s kind of going to hit a lot of people over here. We never had anything over in this neighborhood like that because it’s pretty much quiet over here.”

Firefighters say two dogs were rescued and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will be done on the woman.

Crews got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Indianapolis Fire Department recorded 13 fire fatalities in 2019. Of those, 10 were male and three were female with an average age of 56. “Over the last 4 years, 2016-2019, we report a total of 40 fire fatalities in the IFD service district, of which 28 of were aged 50-90,” the release said. ” 23 of the fires were ruled accidental, preventable.”

“We are working to find ways to reach this age group, increase their awareness and provide them with information and resources needed. Accidental and preventable causes include Cooking (Unattended & Grease), Smoking ( In Bed, Improperly Discarded & while on Home Oxygen), Electrical (Overloaded & Damaged Cords), Heating Sources (Space Heaters & Candles) and warming fires (homeless camps and vacant structures). We could use your help with the dissemination of information. Chief (Ernest) Malone encourages all residents to step out and check up on their family and neighbors. If you see something – say something. Let’s help each other #KeepItSafe. A working smoke alarm, knowing two ways out of your home and having a family evacuation plan are the most effective and simple ways to help protect your family.”

Indianapolis Fire Department was called about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020, to a fatal fire at a house in the 1900 block of Kildare Avenue. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department)