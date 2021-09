News

Great Day TV: Cruise Indy preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fun, interesting and informative story.

This time, the host of Great Day TV brought along Sandra Haugo to preview Cruise Indy, which is coming up on Sept. 18.

The event will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled service members.

Visit the Cruise Indy website to learn more.