INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Patty Spitler keeps us updated on the happenings around central Indiana.

This wek, she dropped in to remind us of the upcoming Heartland International Film Festival.

Director of the festival Craig Prater dropped by to share details on the 27th year of the event.

The festival takes place from October 11 to October 18.

For more information, click here.