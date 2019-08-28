Great day with lots of sunshine!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lots of sunshine through the day with highs warming to the upper 70s to near 80s. Later Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the lower 50s with a clear sky.

Another great day Thursday with highs slightly warmer with most warming into the lower 80s. On Friday a few changes arrive with a cold front sagging southward. That will spark up isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. There will still be plenty of dry time through the day.

The front will stall out just south of Indy, resulting in the potential of an isolated shower through the weekend with highs running cooler than normal. Highs will warm to the mid-70s with an isolated storm during the day. An isolated storm chance possible through the day on Sunday with highs warming slightly to the upper 70s.

Showers will continue through Labor Day with an isolated storm chance with highs climbing to the lower to mid-80s. Showers will clear out by midweek with highs in the 80s.