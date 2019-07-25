Great stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another fantastic day Thursday with highs warming to the lower 80s through the afternoon! Low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Thursday night lows will fall to the lower 60s.

Friday will be a slightly warmer day and slightly more humid. Highs in the mid-80s with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and rising humidity through Saturday. We’ll factor in a better chance of a few showers Sunday with highs approaching 90°.

Better chance of s few showers to start the work week next week with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms possible through early Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.