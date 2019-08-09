Great stretch of weather this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to the morning hours with temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Humidity readings will fall through the day making the afternoon very comfortable.

Highs will warm to the lower to mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Fantastic evening Friday night as lows drop to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

The weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity. Highs come Sunday in the mid-80s with an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Next week, we’ll factor in a better chance of a few showers and storms. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 80s with rising humidity. Highs will begin to cool through the lower 80s by midweek next week.