Great weekend with an isolated shower chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 with lots of sunshine! Clouds will begin to thicken up with a quick wave moving in from the northwest. This will spark up a light drizzle or two through the afternoon.

The zone forecast Friday night looks mainly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s.

This weekend looks great with a cool start Saturday. Sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid-70s. Overnight lows will cool to the lower 60s. Sunday we could see an isolated shower. Brickyard 400 will see plenty of dry time with highs in the mid-70s.

Dry to start the work week with highs warming to the lower 80s. Highs by Tuesday warm to the upper 80s with a few rays of sunshine! Better chance of a scattered shower and storms mid to late week.

